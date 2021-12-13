POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s appeal to have its accreditation reinstated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has been denied.

In a statement released by the zoo Monday, it will “explore every option to continue fulfilling our mission and to continue our work with endangered and threatened species that need our help.”

The AZA pulled the zoo’s accreditation in early October based on a number of controversies surrounding the Columbus landmark, including the misappropriation of funds and resources by former high-level management and accusations that former zoo director Jack Hanna had improper ties to big cat trade.

“Regardless of the AZA’s decision, we will continue to move forward,” the statement read. “We promise to keep you informed of next steps. Under Jerry Borin’s leadership since March 30 our team has moved mountains to make transformative changes that continue to make us a better Zoo with new policies and more oversights that were in place at the time of the AZA inspection in July.”

The statement did not give a reason as to why the appeal was denied.

The statement said zoo president and CEO Tom Schmid, members of its leadership team, and board chairman Keith Shumate presented the appeal to AZA Monday, asking AZA to grant the zoo its accreditation or have the accreditation tabled until 2022 while the zoo remained accredited.

In a statement, Schmid, who started with the zoo as CEO on Dec. 6, said the zoo has moved forward with changes brought up during the AZA inspection in July, including new team members, new policies, and more oversight.

“Being accredited by a third-party professional association is important, so we are exploring all options to continue fulfilling our mission and to continue our work with endangered and threatened species that need our help,” Schmid said. “Without question, the care and welfare of the animals remains our top priority.”

The AZA evaluates and recognizes zoos in areas of operations and animal welfare. One source said losing the accreditation is a black eye for the zoo and can determine what animals are available to be transferred here. Sources said there is also concern what the loss will mean for funding and donor confidence.

The zoo had held AZA accreditation for more than 40 years.

A statement from the zoo’s vice president of philanthropy Mayme Norman reads in full:

The statement from the zoo and Schmid reads, in full:

