COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family is doing everything it can to try and get their loved one home.

Miesha Wallace has been in a New York hospital since June when she was critically hurt after being hit by a taxi, one of six people injured in the crash.

More than four months have passed and she still has not been able to come back to Columbus.

“She has been very, very, very, very vocal with literally everyone in that hospital that will listen, ‘I want to go home, I want to go home,’” said Wallace’s daughter, Kiara Brown.

While Wallace continues to ask about coming home every day, she still has a long way to go in her recovery. She just wants that journey to happen at home in Columbus.

“She is the love of my life and my best friend,” Brown said. “My ride or die.”

Brown and her mother don’t need to say “I love you” to each other to know how the other feels. Their actions show it, but Brown has said it more in the last four months than in the previous ten years.

“And I cannot express how happy and joyful I would be to be able to say it to her in Columbus at home,” Brown said.

Wallace, her sister Carla McCullough, and Brown went to New York City in June for what was supposed to be a fun-filled four-day trip. Now, Wallace has been there for more than four months.

“This was the worst thing I’ve seen ever, to be on the ground and be in it,” McCullough said.

They were walking through the city on the afternoon of June 20 when a taxi jumped the curb, hitting six people, including Wallace. She’s been in the hospital in New York ever since, having to go through dozens of surgeries, which included having one of her legs amputated.

“Even in the deepest amount of pain and suffering, frankly, you can think of in regards to an accident like this, she would make sure to do one of these, a wave of hello or goodbye,” Brown said of her mother’s spirits.

McCullough has been in New York since mid-September, spending hours every day with her sister. Wallace wants to be moved to a hospital in Columbus, but her condition and transportation make such a move challenging. She’s on a long road to recovery and they’re all hoping the next stop on that road is home.

“She’s been asking for it, she’s been begging, pleading for it for so long,” McCullough said. “For her to be back in Columbus would signify healing. I think her whole mindset would change.”

Family members are raising money to help with medical costs, travel, and hopefully getting Wallace home. For more information on how you can help, click here.