COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders announced new legislative proposals to reduce gun violence in the city.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders met at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement.

Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city:

Defining large-capacity magazine as any device that can store 30 or more rounds in a firearm and that only law enforcement, armed service members, and federal or state agents can possess magazines with that ammo capacity. Excluded in this proposal are a feeding device that has been altered to not accommodate more than ten rounds, .22 caliber tub ammo feeding devices, tubular magazines contained in lever-action firearms, and an inoperable magazine

Encouraging safer storage of firearms and penalize those who do not exercise due care when they know a minor could access them. The proposed legislation would provide defenses for people who safely store firearms when a negligent homicide or assault has taken place.

Prohibiting the selling, giving, lending or furnishing of a firearm to an individual who is prohibited to do so. This includes the prohibition of purchasing a gun with the intention to sell that gun to a person who is prohibited from carrying one.



The announcement comes a week after Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted a temporary preliminary injunction against part of Ohio House Bill 228, which expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights.

“There is an important window of opportunity to think about a legislative strategy associated with gun violence, associated with gun safety measures, to tackle violent crime in our community. This was not possible until last week,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

The bill, which states that Ohioans can buy or own a gun without restrictions created through “any ordinance, rule, regulation, resolution, practice or other actions”, was originally vetoed by former Governor John Kasich, but later forced through by state lawmakers. Last week’s injunction against part of the bill was met with criticism.

Ginther recently discussed ramping up efforts to reduce gun violence in Columbus. He said in July that 1,500 guns have been confiscated in 2022.

Ginther said gun violence is robbing the city of its most vital assets, our people. He said now is the time to act.

“The time for talk is over, the time for study is over, it is time to act,” he said. “Not to strip people of their guns but to put reasonable limits on the type of gun you may own, how you can purchase that weapon, and how much ammunition you can use.”

Ginther highlighted Columbus’ homicide rate is down by 30 percent year over year, but he says one homicide is too much. He said 91 percent of the city’s homicides last year were committed with a firearm.