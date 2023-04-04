COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Director of Public Safety is stepping down to take a new job in another city.

Robert Clark joined the City of Columbus in September 2021. The Youngstown native had 35 years of law enforcement under his belt prior to accepting the public safety position, and is leaving to become the Vice President of Public Safety at the Philadelphia Housing Authority, a spokesperson said.

“He was key in shepherding through a number of police reforms, increasing diversity of police and fire, and of forming critical partnerships with the ATF and FBI,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said of Clark’s time in the city.

Prior to being appointed public safety director, Elaine Bryant, the current chief of the Columbus Division of Police, beat out Clark to get the position. At the time she applied, she was the deputy chief of police in Detroit. Clark became her overseer as public safety director, but held the position for less than two years after former director Ned Pettus Jr. announced his retirement in July 2021.

“Though new professional development opportunities are taking me elsewhere, the dedicated women and men of Columbus Public Safety will always have my admiration and support,” Clark said.