Operation Turn Up The Heat, an effort by Columbus police on social media to find suspects.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals.

In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, and murder.

As of Sunday night, the department has posted more than 90 mugshots of suspects.

In a statement, the department said the operation would be “ongoing.”

“As Mother Nature turns up the heat, we thought it would only be fitting if you, the residents, did the same for the wanted felons in our city,” the department wrote in its posts.

Anyone with information on any of the pictured suspects is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).