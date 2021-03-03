Columbus Police: Fight between 2 people led to shots fired at Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating a report of shots fired at Polaris Fashion Place.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. inside the mall on Polaris Parkway in Delaware County. Police say two Columbus police officers working special duty assignments heard the shots. They immediately got on the radio and called for help.

According to Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua, nobody was injured in the shooting. Columbus police officers are inside the mall looking for the shooter. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

Fuqua said it appears the incident appears to have started as a fight between two people.

Shell casings were found in the mall.

Police still consider the mall to be an active scene. People are slowly being evacuated from the building. The mall will be closed until police say the building is safe.

“There were shots fired, and there were multiple shots fired,” said Sgt. Fuqua. “This is something that is extremely concerning.”

Sgt. Fuqua said at least two people were involved in the incident. Investigators are searching for those suspects, but were only able to provide a vague description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

According to the property owner’s website, Polaris Fashion Place employs around 8,000 people and contains around 1.4 million square feet of space.

