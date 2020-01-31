Columbus Police: Officer fatally shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect on city’s east side

Live Now
Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old robbery suspect on the city’s east side Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the CVS near East Broad Street and James Road at approximately 6:10 p.m. Multiple officers responded to the scene.

According to Columbus Police spokesperson James Fuqua, the suspect was still inside the store when officers arrived. Fuqua said the suspect and an officer became involved in an altercation, during which the officer shot the suspect.

Fuqua said the suspect was armed but did not say what kind of weapon he was armed with.

The identity of the suspect was not released, but Fuqua said he was a 15-year-old male.

Sources confirmed to NBC4 that the suspect has died.

