Columbus Mayor Ginther to hold press conference after fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon, one day after the fatal shooting of 1 16-year-old girl by a Columbus police officer.

The press conference is planned for 2 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.

Officers were sent to Legion Lane in Columbus around 4:32 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call about a group of women trying to stab the caller and “put their hands on them,” according to Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods. Video released Tuesday night shows an officer arriving at the scene as a fight between an undetermined number of people is taking place.

Woods said a female with a knife attempts to stab one person who is on the ground, followed by a second who is pushed up against a vehicle. It is when the female goes to the second person against the car that the officer fires his weapon four times. The girl was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she later died.

Family members and Franklin County Children Services identified the victim as 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

Franklin County Children Services said Bryant was a foster child under their care, calling her death “a tragic incident,” adding the organization is continuing its involvement with the family.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by, as is now standard for all police shootings in Columbus.

The officer involved has not been named, and is off the streets as the investigation continues.