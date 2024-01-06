COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people from central Ohio are facing over 120 felony charges after a task force dismantled a south Columbus human trafficking ring.

An investigation was conducted by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force into a crime ring and resulted in the indictment of six adults, according to Ohio attorney general Dave Yost. A Franklin County grand jury indicted the suspects on Dec. 27 and includes two Columbus men who were charged with murder.

28-year-old James Antwan Dukes-Johnson and 21-year-old Michael Anthony Davis were two of three suspects arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Adrian Smith on May 31. Dukes-Johnson was arrested on July 6 in connection to the homicide while Davis was arrested on Aug. 14.

The two each face nearly 40 felony charges related to the crime ring in addition to aggravated murder and murder charges. Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and felonious assault are also charges Dukes-Johnson and Davis face.

The other four suspects indicted are 33-year-old Sarah Dotson, 38-year-old Shahee Siler, 28-year-old Alexias Carr-Johnson from Marysville, and 29-year-old Tyler Payne. Each faces at least four felony charges and additional firearm specifications. Among those charges include:

Sarah Dotson (29 charges): Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Shahee Siler (10 charges): Aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution, and felonious assault.

Alexias Carr-Johnson (4 charges): Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering.

Tyler Payne (4 charges): Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering.