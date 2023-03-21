COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus City Council members are hoping to clear millions of dollars in medical debt for city residents.

If the proposed ordinance is approved, the city would partner with a national nonprofit that would purchase nearly $200 million of medical debt from local hospitals for a fraction of the cost.

That nonprofit is called RIP Medical Debt and under the proposal, the non-profit would target the medical debt for Columbus residents who earn less than 400% of the federal poverty level or whose medical debt makes up 5% or more of their annual income.

Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Rob Dorans said $2 million from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan funds would be used to fund the project.

Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin and Dorans are co-hosting a public hearing on the proposal to contract with RIP Medical Debt next Monday at 5 p.m. in council chambers and online.