Ma’Khia Bryant’s family calls for federal investigations into killing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An attorney for the family of Ma’Khia Bryant said they are calling for a Department of Justice review of the shooting, as well as a federal investigation into the foster system that cared for Ma’Khia.

Ma’Khia Bryant was the 16-year-old girl shot and killed by a Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon while holding a knife on April 20 outside her foster home.

At a press conference Wednesday, Columbus attorney Michelle Martin said, “all systems failed” Ma’khia.

“If you aren’t angry about what caused this, you are part of the problem,” she said. “We have to protect our youth, Ohio.”

Ma’Kiyah’s father, aunt, grandmother, and mother spoke about Ma’Khia as a kind and bright girl.

“My baby was an innocent, talented, bubbly, loving, teenager,” mother Paula Bryant said through tears. “She had a full life ahead of her that ended in a tragedy.”

Attorney Michelle Martin would not discuss Ma’Khia’s time in foster care, saying that soon, “we will tell you Ma’Kiyah’s story.”

“Ma’Kiyah was shot as though she was a target. The officer responded too aggressively, to say it mildly,” Martin said. “You will continue to hear our voices. we can not let this stand.”

Funeral services for Ma’Kiyah are planned for Friday.

