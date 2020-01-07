Colerain Township to dedicate street to fallen officer

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Colerain Township near Cincinnati is remembering a fallen officer by dedicating a street to him a year after his death, according to our partners at WLWT.

On Jan. 7, 2019, Officer Dale Woods died after being hit by a driver while working the scene of a crash. On Tuesday, Heritage Way, the street approaching the Colerain Township Police Department, will be renamed Dale Woods Way.

The 15-year veteran of the department was hit by a passing car on busy Colerain Ave. in the township about 15 minutes northwest of Cincinnati.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.