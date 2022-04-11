COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Closing arguments in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel West physician Willian Husel are scheduled to begin Monday morning after a week-long delay.

A possible reason for the postponements came to light Thursday when the Ohio Supreme Court confirmed it had received an affidavit of disqualification to have Judge Michael Holbrook removed from presiding over the case. The affidavit was filed along with a motion to seal it, keeping its contents concealed for the time; therefore, it is not known who filed the request nor the reasoning for it.

During closings, prosecutors will try to drive home their allegations that Husel ordered fatal doses of the painkiller fentanyl or other drugs for 14 patients, with the removal of a ventilator. Defense attorneys contend that the doctor was providing the patients with comfort care.

After a more than three-year public saga, Husel’s fate will then be in the hands of a Franklin County jury as it begins deliberations.

Husel, 46, is facing life in prison if convicted of any of the 14 counts of murder with which he is charged.

The prosecution called 53 witnesses during the trial compared to the one witness called by the defense.

The dozens of witnesses called by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office team ranged from former Mount Camel executives, nurses, and pharmacists to victims’ family members, a Columbus Division of Police detective, and expert doctors.

Husel’s defense team, comprised of Columbus attorney Diane Menashe and Florida-based attorneys Jose Baez and Jamie Lapidus, called just one expert witness: Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University.

Prosecuting attorneys include Janet Grubb, David Zeyen, Paula Sawyers, Taylor Mick, and Corinne Buker.

CLICK HERE for a detailed recap and summary of every day of testimony from the six-week trial.

The cases date to 2015, with Husel being pulled from patient care in late 2018 and fired shortly after. He was indicted in 2019 and pleaded not guilty.