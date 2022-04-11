COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Closing arguments in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel West physician Willian Husel are scheduled to begin Monday morning after a week-long delay.
A possible reason for the postponements came to light Thursday when the Ohio Supreme Court confirmed it had received an affidavit of disqualification to have Judge Michael Holbrook removed from presiding over the case. The affidavit was filed along with a motion to seal it, keeping its contents concealed for the time; therefore, it is not known who filed the request nor the reasoning for it.
During closings, prosecutors will try to drive home their allegations that Husel ordered fatal doses of the painkiller fentanyl or other drugs for 14 patients, with the removal of a ventilator. Defense attorneys contend that the doctor was providing the patients with comfort care.
After a more than three-year public saga, Husel’s fate will then be in the hands of a Franklin County jury as it begins deliberations.
Husel, 46, is facing life in prison if convicted of any of the 14 counts of murder with which he is charged.
The prosecution called 53 witnesses during the trial compared to the one witness called by the defense.
The dozens of witnesses called by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office team ranged from former Mount Camel executives, nurses, and pharmacists to victims’ family members, a Columbus Division of Police detective, and expert doctors.
Husel’s defense team, comprised of Columbus attorney Diane Menashe and Florida-based attorneys Jose Baez and Jamie Lapidus, called just one expert witness: Dr. Joel Zivot, a physician from Emory University.
Prosecuting attorneys include Janet Grubb, David Zeyen, Paula Sawyers, Taylor Mick, and Corinne Buker.
The cases date to 2015, with Husel being pulled from patient care in late 2018 and fired shortly after. He was indicted in 2019 and pleaded not guilty.
Timeline of case
- 2015-2018: Patients in Husel’s care allegedly die from an excess amount of painkillers he prescribed
- December 5, 2018: Mount Carmel fires Husel; notifies Franklin County Prosecutor & State Medical Board of Ohio of his actions
- January 14, 2019: Allegations against Husel become public as Mount Carmel reveals the deaths of dozens of patients who received potentially fatal doses of pain medication
- January 25, 2019: State Medical Board of Ohio suspends Husel’s medical license
- June 5, 2019: Husel turns himself in to police, charged with 25 counts of murder
- June 7, 2019: Husel posts bond, released from jail
- July 11, 2019: Mount Carmel CEO resigns; 23 Mount Carmel employees fired in connection to Husel case
- August 7, 2019: Husel hires Jose Baez as defense attorney
- December 26, 2019: Husel files defamation lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health
- January 20, 2022: 11 of the 25 murder charges against Husel dropped
- February 14, 2022: Jury selection begins
- February 16, 2022: 12 jurors and six alternates selected
- February 22, 2022: Prosecution and defense give opening statements; prosecution begins nearly six-week process of calling witnesses
- March 29, 2022: Prosecution rests case after calling 53 witnesses
- March 30, 2022: Defense calls first and only witness
- March 31, 2022: Defense rests case