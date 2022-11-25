** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have released new details on a Wednesday shooting at the Target along West 117th Street.

A man accused of attempted robbery at gunpoint was shot in the mid-section while struggling for the firearm with the reported victim, according to a Cleveland police report. It happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the parking lot of the store at 3100 W. 117th St.

The alleged victim told police he had for the past few days been communicating with the assailant about selling an iPhone. The men agreed to meet in the store’s parking lot.

Once there, the robber got out of his 2014 Toyota Camry and into the victim’s vehicle, according to the report. That’s where he pulled a Glock 19 handgun and pointed it at the man, telling him to “give him all the stuff,” the report reads. The robber took the phones and put them into a satchel he was carrying, along with the victim’s wallet, reads the report.

Photos from the scene showed part of the parking lot surrounded by crime scene tape. (WJW photo)

The alleged victim, “fearing that he was going to be shot,” tried to take the firearm. A shot was fired in the ensuing struggle, striking the alleged robber in the liver, kidney and spine.

A bystander who heard the shot and the sound of glass breaking came to the victim’s aid and called police.

The alleged robber was treated for his wound by emergency personnel, but was in stable condition after the shooting, according to the report. He refused to talk to police beyond providing his name and birth date, police said.

Police on Wednesday reported the person shot was a 20-year-old man.

The alleged victim allowed police to search his phone. Officers also confiscated the firearm.

Officers requested detectives follow up on the incident.