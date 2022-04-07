CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland is seeking to follow other city, county and state governments by expunging the criminal records of more than 4,000 people convicted of minor marijuana infractions.

City officials on Wednesday filed a motion with Cleveland Municipal Court judges asking that convictions for those prosecuted since 2017 for possessing 20 grams or less be expunged.

The Cleveland City Council in 2020 approved legislation to eliminate fines and jail time for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Officials say people whose records have been expunged would no longer have a criminal record and won’t have to report convictions on applications for jobs or licenses.