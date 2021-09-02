Cleveland restaurant to require proof vaccination or negative COVID test

Ohio

(Photo: Carmen Centrackio/FOX 8)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Felice Urban Cafe will become one of the first area restaurants to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for its guests.

The restaurant, located on Lachmere Boulevard in Cleveland, posted about the new policy on its Instagram page on Wednesday.

“Give the increase in Covid cases we are taking steps to keep our staff and guests safe,” Felice Urban Cafe said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding to help protect our community and we are grateful for your continued support of Felice.”

The negative COVID-19 test result must be within 72 hours.

