Cleveland protest aftermath: Felony charges filed against 33 people in weekend’s violent protests

June 1, 2020

9:45 a.m. update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Felony charges have been filed against 33 people in this weekend’s violent protests in Cleveland. About 32 misdemeanor charges of failure to comply were also filed.

At least one suspect is set to appear in court Monday morning.

According to court documents, Kasin Lane was arrested at around 7:11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Lakeside Avenue.

According to the warrant, Lane was allegedly told numerous times by police officers to disperse before using his bicycle to smash out a window at a business.

FOX 8 I TEAM: Cleveland clerks office says dozens more people have now been charged in connection with this weekend’s riots—more than 30 hit w felony charges and more than 30 hit with lesser misdemeanors — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 1, 2020

Police arrested 65 adults and one juvenile during the protests. Charges include aggravated rioting, vandalism, disorderly conduct and curfew violations.

6 a.m. update

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Members of the Ohio National Guard, Cleveland police and other law enforcement Monday morning were blocking streets into the heart of the city after the extension of a curfew for downtown.

The curfew is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday and includes the Market District of Ohio City. Those who violate the curfew may be arrested and have their vehicles towed.

Click here to view the updated Proclamation of Civil Emergency (Civil Unrest) and maps of the affected area.

The city has placed concrete walls at roadblocks on West 25th Street. All exits into downtown Cleveland are closed, Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports.

Downtown exits closed. This is 90E at Chester. pic.twitter.com/071e2PESre — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 1, 2020

The curfew comes after violent protests over the weekend. It all started with a demonstration in downtown Cleveland in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. It began peacefully before escalating Saturday afternoon.

Protesters calmly gathered, giving speeches and holding signs at the Free Stamp. As one group marched to Public Square, another stayed near the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said some tried to break windows at the building and officers reported being struck by projectiles. Several vehicles were set on fire including police cruisers. Police gave commands for the crowd to disperse, which were ignored by several demonstrators.

Several businesses including CVS, Colossal Cupcakes, and the Indians Team Shop were broken into. Some businesses were heavily damaged.

**Take a closer look at looting here**

The Ohio National Guard arrived in Cleveland on Sunday to help law enforcement following Saturday night’s violent protests.

Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson said the people who caused destruction Saturday night will be brought to justice. Officials are reviewing video to see who caused all of the destruction.

Continuing coverage, here.