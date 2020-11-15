Cleveland police officer shot overnight, suspect on the run

Ohio

by: Ed Gallek and Peggy Gallek

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that a Cleveland police officer has been shot and wounded.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday near East 61st and Central. Officers were responding to an alarm when the shooting took place. 

Police union president Jeff Follmer says the officer was shot in the arm and was taken to University Hospitals. He said the officer is doing well.  

The circumstances of what happened were not immediately available.

Police are searching for the suspect. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS