Cleveland Metroparks Zoo receives $3 million donation for new auditorium

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Cleveland Zoological Society received a $3 million donation that will be used to build a new auditorium and renovate the administrative building.

The gift is from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation, the zoo announced in a news release Tuesday morning. The foundation also gave $500,000 in 2017 for the zoo’s welcome pavilion.

The auditorium will be used for educational and conservation programming. The project also includes a new guest services hub, conference rooms and rental space, as well as remodeling offices, restrooms and reception areas.

Guest Services Hub (Credit Vocon)

“This building is the first one you see upon entering the zoo, and will be the hub for our guest and member services teams, allowing us to better serve those who walk through our gates,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director Dr. Chris Kuhar, in a news release.