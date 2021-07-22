Cleveland Indians to announce new name in coming days

A general view Progressive Field prior to a game between the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers on April 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians time is coming to an end.

The baseball club has made a decision on the new name and an announcement could come in the next few days, sources told FOX 8 on Thursday.

The organization announced in December that it would be changing the name for the first time since 1915 after years of controversy and recent pressure from Major League Baseball.

Over the last several months, the Indians met with fans and community leaders, resulting in a list of nearly 1,200 potential names. The club said it has three main themes for a new name: preserving Cleveland baseball history, uniting the community and connecting to the city of Cleveland.

Among the name options trending on social media are the Guardians, which is a nod to the statues along the Hope Memorial Bridge, and the Spiders, a throwback to the club’s name from the 1890s.

