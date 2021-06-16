Cleveland firefighter fired following rape and kidnapping charges

by: Talia Naquin

Posted:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland announced Tuesday that it had terminated a Cleveland firefighter’s employment following multiple charges.

According to a press release, Cleveland firefighter Peter Yachanin, 36, was charged with rape and kidnapping on March 31.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful restraint.

The City says he was terminated after he was found in violation of the Cleveland Division of Fire Manual of Rules and City of Cleveland Civil Service rules.

Yachanin officially received his termination June 14.

Yachanin had been employed with Cleveland fire since 2014.

The City reports he was suspended without pay during the course of judicial proceedings.

