CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.

The event is being hosted by Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute on Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland on October 22.

The event is for people who are uninsured or underinsured.

Mammograms will be performed onsite. HPV tests, pap tests and adult HPV vaccinations will also be available–along with several other screening options, including vision, pap, pelvic, lung, prostate and dental exams.

According to Susan G. Komen, the main reason behind differences in mammography screening rates in the U.S. is health insurance.

In 2018 (most recent data available), among women ages 50-74:

39 percent of those without health insurance had a mammogram in the past 2 years

75 percent of those with health insurance had a mammogram in the past 2 years

Attendees can register by emailing tassigcommoutreach@ccf.org or calling (216)444-7505.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 22 at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute at 10201 Carnegie Ave., in Cleveland. Parking will be available at no cost in the 100th Street garage (P #2 garage on the Cleveland Clinic campus map.) Transportation will also be available for those who need it.

Click here for more information. Masks will be required.