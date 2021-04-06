Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno announces U.S. Senate run ‘to stop socialism’

Ohio

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Bernie Moreno, of Bernie Moreno Companies in Cleveland, announced Tuesday he plans to run for the U.S. Senate.

Bernie Moreno (Courtesy: Bernie Moreno for Ohio)

He released a campaign video that compares Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to Former President Fidel Castro and Chez Guevara, who also was a Cuban government official.

Moreno says “radical ideology” is rising in America.

Moreno immigrated to America from Colombia, according to a press release.

He says he’s running “to stop the socialist agenda.”

Ohio Senator Rob Portman announced two months ago he would not seek re-election in 2022.

Multiple people have announced they’re exploring runs for the Senate seat.

