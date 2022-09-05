CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Air Show returned Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.

The 2022 air show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and showcase their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time in Cleveland.

“The 2022 Air Show will mark the official end of summer and showcase an array of military demonstrations, parachuting, and gravity-defying aerobatics,” noted a press release. “But the Air Show is more than just fancy flying, inside the gates fans can witness Hot Streak II Jet Truck race a plane down the runway, hear professional narration with music and feel the heat from explosive pyrotechnics.”

Schedule

Sunday/Monday

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Cleveland Aeromodeling Society – Radio Controlled Aircraft

Dronewerx – Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Demonstration

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

Greg Koontz Solo Aerobatics

Noon – 2:00pm

Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby

Hot Streak II Jet Truck

U.S. Air Force C-130 Demonstration

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

U.S. Air Force F-15 Flyby

Randy Ball MiG-17F

Hot Streak II Jet Truck

Melissa Burns Sportsgal

2:00pm – 4:30pm

U.S. Air Force F-16 Tactical Demonstration

WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber

Photo Pass

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

On-site parking opens at 9 a.m. The parking fee is $25 per car.

Ticket info:

$30 for adults ($35 after 8/29/22)

$20 for children ages 6-11

FREE for children 5 and younger

Tickets are good for one full day (Sunday or Monday.) They must be purchased online in advance. There are no gate sales.

General Admission tickets are considered “lawn seats” and do not include a reserved seat. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Other seating options include:

Reserved Box Seats

Sponsor Boxes

Barnstormer Club

Flight Deck Loge

Stay with FOX 8 for coverage throughout the weekend.