** WARNING: SOME OF THE INFORMATION BELOW AND IN THE PLAYER IS GRAPHIC. **

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clermont County man accused of murdering his three young sons returned to court on Friday.

Chad Doerman pled not guilty on 21 charges, including aggravated murder. Doerman is accused of shooting and killing his three children 7-year-old Clayton, 4-year-old Hunter and 3-year-old Chase on Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township, Clermont County.

Prosecutors reportedly released more information on the murders, which happens to be graphic.

According to the prosecutors, they believe Doerman killed Hunter first, then Clayton, as he is said to have attempted to run away. The father is accused of killing Chase last, where he ripped Chase from his mother’s arms.

If Doerman is convicted, he could face the death penalty.