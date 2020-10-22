Clark County put on state watch list due to high number of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County has been added to the states watch list, meaning the county is approaching the threshold for a “Level 4 Public Emergency” on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.
Thursday also marks another single-day record for COVID-19 cases with 2,425 reported since Wednesday. DeWine said of the 10 highest days of new cases reported, eight have been in the last nine days.
“Clark County is on the watch list for the first time since the alert system started four months ago. The county also exceeds the CDC’s threshold for high incidence. Local health department officials report that there are 30 people hospitalized for COVID,” said DeWine.
DeWine said that though some cases come from long-term care facilities, most of the county’s spread is due to people getting together with friends.
At this time, 92.8% of Ohioans live in a county that is red or high incidence. The state went from 29 red counties on Tuesday, to 38 red counties Thursday.
“We now only have four counties that are yellow. This is the highest number of red counties and the lowest number of yellow counties to date,” said DeWine. “That means that 74% of Ohioans are living in a red county. Only 1% are living in a yellow county.”
