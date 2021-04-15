Clark County among states highest COVID-19 case rates; Ohio moves further away from goal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County is among the state’s top 11 highest occurrence rates of COVID-19 in the last two weeks as Ohio continues to move further from its case rate goal.

Governor Mike DeWine told Ohioans that we’re seeing 200 cases statewide per 100,000 people. Just four weeks ago, that number was 144 cases 100,000 people.

Clark County appear to be an anomaly when it comes to highest occurrence rates, the majority of other counties on the “Top 11” list border Michigan. Those northern counties are also seeing the highest instances of COVID-19 variants, according to the governor.

DeWine visited Clark County in early April to tour a vaccination site. Back then, Clark County had the highest rate of infection but has since dropped down to 11th. During the tour, DeWine said that “Clark County was doing everything right.” The governor added that the county has clinics and is even offering to vaccinate people in their homes.

The governor has set a goal of 50 cases per 100,000 people as a meter to measure the state’s success. Once Ohioans meet that goal, DeWine said that all health orders would be lifted and some normalcy could return to our day-to-day lives.