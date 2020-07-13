City of Kettering warns of contact tracing scam targeting Ohioans

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering is warning residents of scammers posing as contact tracers who are targeting Ohioans with links asking whether they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

The city said that real contact tracers will initiate contact by phone and if residents question the legitimacy of the call, they can call public health to verify.

Scammers will ask for social security or bank account information as well, which is something that a real contact tracer will never ask for.

The city urges residents to report scammers to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost online or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

