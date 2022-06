Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 1,005 cities and towns in OH. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $204,468 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Columbus: 19

#2. Wooster: 14

#3. Cleveland-Elyria: 10

#4. Cincinnati: 4

#5. Akron: 1

#5. Canton-Massillon: 1

#5. Sandusky: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Glenwillow

– Typical home value: $402,583

– 1-year price change: +$56,761 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,336 (+42.6%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#49. Canal Winchester

– Typical home value: $367,148

– 1-year price change: +$56,954 (+18.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,259 (+59.7%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#48. Westerville

– Typical home value: $419,408

– 1-year price change: +$57,293 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,156 (+49.7%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#47. Delaware

– Typical home value: $356,100

– 1-year price change: +$57,757 (+19.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,496 (+55.8%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#46. Orange

– Typical home value: $458,179

– 1-year price change: +$58,329 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,075 (+38.8%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#45. Lithopolis

– Typical home value: $355,756

– 1-year price change: +$59,289 (+20.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,733 (+56.0%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#44. Mason

– Typical home value: $413,896

– 1-year price change: +$60,219 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,784 (+47.8%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati

#43. West Salem

– Typical home value: $250,452

– 1-year price change: +$60,348 (+31.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,877 (+86.1%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#42. Rittman

– Typical home value: $263,365

– 1-year price change: +$61,272 (+30.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,026 (+75.2%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#41. Ostrander

– Typical home value: $422,428

– 1-year price change: +$61,362 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$152,526 (+56.5%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#40. Pataskala

– Typical home value: $344,703

– 1-year price change: +$62,540 (+22.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,464 (+80.2%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#39. Pickerington

– Typical home value: $381,156

– 1-year price change: +$63,450 (+20.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,196 (+59.5%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#38. Kelleys Island

– Typical home value: $348,581

– 1-year price change: +$63,668 (+22.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,875 (+46.0%)

– Metro area: Sandusky

#37. Beachwood

– Typical home value: $447,082

– 1-year price change: +$63,954 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,780 (+47.9%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#36. West Chester

– Typical home value: $372,690

– 1-year price change: +$64,197 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,954 (+58.1%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati

#35. Okeana

– Typical home value: $397,142

– 1-year price change: +$64,327 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,244 (+57.0%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati

#34. Upper Arlington

– Typical home value: $600,173

– 1-year price change: +$65,202 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,893 (+44.2%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#33. Sunbury

– Typical home value: $410,802

– 1-year price change: +$66,031 (+19.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,131 (+53.5%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#32. New Albany

– Typical home value: $559,992

– 1-year price change: +$68,294 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,268 (+42.2%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#31. Hudson

– Typical home value: $496,320

– 1-year price change: +$68,964 (+16.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,367 (+42.2%)

– Metro area: Akron

#30. Beechwood Trails

– Typical home value: $365,512

– 1-year price change: +$69,332 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,740 (+77.6%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#29. Johnstown

– Typical home value: $381,809

– 1-year price change: +$69,482 (+22.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,755 (+76.7%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#28. Hills and Dales

– Typical home value: $544,187

– 1-year price change: +$70,647 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$154,786 (+39.7%)

– Metro area: Canton-Massillon

#27. Powell

– Typical home value: $525,642

– 1-year price change: +$71,365 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,854 (+38.8%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#26. Kirtland Hills

– Typical home value: $671,576

– 1-year price change: +$72,377 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$174,417 (+35.1%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#25. Marble Cliff

– Typical home value: $822,677

– 1-year price change: +$72,418 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$237,091 (+40.5%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#24. Granville

– Typical home value: $472,839

– 1-year price change: +$72,730 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$177,970 (+60.4%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#23. Radnor

– Typical home value: $368,279

– 1-year price change: +$75,431 (+25.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,875 (+65.6%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#22. Dublin

– Typical home value: $544,498

– 1-year price change: +$77,405 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,443 (+45.2%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#21. Pepper Pike

– Typical home value: $647,045

– 1-year price change: +$80,863 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$172,974 (+36.5%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#20. Waite Hill

– Typical home value: $665,300

– 1-year price change: +$82,777 (+14.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,773 (+39.0%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#19. Moreland Hills

– Typical home value: $647,271

– 1-year price change: +$82,786 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,553 (+38.4%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#18. Alexandria

– Typical home value: $418,970

– 1-year price change: +$85,932 (+25.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,113 (+88.8%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#17. Galena

– Typical home value: $562,132

– 1-year price change: +$86,104 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,008 (+41.9%)

– Metro area: Columbus

#16. Shreve

– Typical home value: $324,054

– 1-year price change: +$90,759 (+38.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$152,027 (+88.4%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#15. Creston

– Typical home value: $376,735

– 1-year price change: +$95,990 (+34.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,002 (+77.1%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#14. Orrville

– Typical home value: $325,652

– 1-year price change: +$96,673 (+42.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,847 (+82.1%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#13. Smithville

– Typical home value: $351,342

– 1-year price change: +$98,560 (+39.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,096 (+84.7%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#12. Wooster

– Typical home value: $358,975

– 1-year price change: +$99,187 (+38.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,090 (+79.6%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#11. Doylestown

– Typical home value: $373,139

– 1-year price change: +$100,382 (+36.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,236 (+78.6%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#10. Bentleyville

– Typical home value: $787,075

– 1-year price change: +$101,133 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$222,152 (+39.3%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#9. Dalton

– Typical home value: $385,567

– 1-year price change: +$103,565 (+36.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$172,673 (+81.1%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#8. Marshallville

– Typical home value: $382,101

– 1-year price change: +$104,524 (+37.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$173,025 (+82.8%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#7. Gates Mills

– Typical home value: $706,025

– 1-year price change: +$106,160 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$185,738 (+35.7%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#6. Burbank

– Typical home value: $416,234

– 1-year price change: +$110,290 (+36.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$187,528 (+82.0%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#5. Fredericksburg

– Typical home value: $436,879

– 1-year price change: +$118,625 (+37.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,084 (+82.2%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#4. Sterling

– Typical home value: $432,570

– 1-year price change: +$131,226 (+43.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$202,978 (+88.4%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#3. Apple Creek

– Typical home value: $482,661

– 1-year price change: +$139,589 (+40.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$227,671 (+89.3%)

– Metro area: Wooster

#2. The Village of Indian Hill

– Typical home value: $1,359,060

– 1-year price change: +$149,295 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$377,708 (+38.5%)

– Metro area: Cincinnati

#1. Hunting Valley

– Typical home value: $1,454,420

– 1-year price change: +$204,468 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$351,506 (+31.9%)

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria