Cities of Dayton, Columbus announcing lawsuit to reduce gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City officials with Dayton and Columbus are announcing a lawsuit they say will reduce gun violence.
At 10 a.m., Monday, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, along with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein, will be holding a news conference to announce the lawsuit.
According to a release from both cities, the first-of-its kind lawsuit is part of the cities’ efforts to protect residents and keep guns out of the hands of people prohibited from possessing them.
