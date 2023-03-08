DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Cincinnati train station turned museum center will be featured on stamps sold across the country.

The Union Terminal Station in Cincinnati has been chosen to be featured in the new “Railroad Stations Stamps” collection. Along with the Cincinnati location, different railroad stations from all across the United States are shown on the new stamps, which include other railroad locations in California, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Railroad Stations Stamps (U.S. Postal Service)

At 1301 Western Avenue in Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Museum Center sits inside of where the Union Terminal has sat for years.

In 1933, Union Terminal opened to the public. In 1972, passenger train service stopped and started back after Amtrak began operations in July 1991.