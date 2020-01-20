Cincinnati Zoo t-shirts created to benefit Australia bushfire relief

1  of  2
Ohio

Photo: Cincy Shirts & Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Zoo is raising money to benefit the Australia bushfire relief efforts with t-shirts featuring Fiona and the phrase “Supporting Our Friends Down Under.”

All proceeds will benefit the Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund and be used for critical care and long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.

The shirts were designed by Cincinnati artist Loren Long.

