Cincinnati Zoo t-shirts created to benefit Australia bushfire relief

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Zoo is raising money to benefit the Australia bushfire relief efforts with t-shirts featuring Fiona and the phrase “Supporting Our Friends Down Under.”

All proceeds will benefit the Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund and be used for critical care and long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.

The shirts were designed by Cincinnati artist Loren Long.

Click here to order yours.

