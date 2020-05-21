Cincinnati Zoo selling masks featuring Fiona, other animals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – Animal lovers, it is possible to stay safe and still look cute with masks from the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Zoo’s gift shop has 14 different animal-themed masks you can buy now on their website. Pandas, cheetahs, sloths, giraffes and of course the zoo’s popular hippo, Fiona.

The masks come in adult, youth and toddler sizes. They cost less than $20. Proceeds will go to supporting the closed zoo and its animals.