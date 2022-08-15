CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced the name of their newest baby hippo!

Fiona’s little brother has officially been named “Fritz,” said the zoo on the TODAY show Monday morning.

Cincinnati Zoo said that it has received name submissions from people in every state in the United States and more than 60 countries around the world. The animal care team narrowed down the 90,000 name suggestions to two: “Fritz” and “Ferguson.”

More than 200,000 votes were received in the poll, and 56% preferred Fritz over Ferguson, according to the zoo.

“The hippo keepers love the name and think it’s fitting since Bibi’s birth control was apparently on the fritz. It also sounds good with Fiona!” said Cincinnati Zoo in a tweet.