Cincinnati Zoo names its new baby giraffe

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – The Cincinnati Zoo says its new baby giraffe now has a name.
The male calf was born Nov. 23 and has been named Theo. Zoo leaders say they picked that name because it means “divine gift.”
Theo was sired by Kimba, a 12-year-old male giraffe who died last month of complications after surgery on his hooves.
Officials say he is the 17th giraffe born at the zoo.
