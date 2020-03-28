Closings
There are currently 106 active closings. Click for more details.

Cincinnati Zoo launches donation fund after pandemic forces closure

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fiona Off The Bottle_285685

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. The zoo said Fiona will soon eat nothing but grown-up hippo food as shes weaned from her bottles of formula. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Zoo has laid off all of their part-time employees and is asking for help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo was forced to close earlier this month, and claim the layoffs are due to the costs of caring for the animals.

They are now launching an Emergency Operating Fund. To make a donation, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar