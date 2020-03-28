Cincinnati Zoo launches donation fund after pandemic forces closure

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. The zoo said Fiona will soon eat nothing but grown-up hippo food as shes weaned from her bottles of formula. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Zoo has laid off all of their part-time employees and is asking for help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo was forced to close earlier this month, and claim the layoffs are due to the costs of caring for the animals.

They are now launching an Emergency Operating Fund. To make a donation, click here.