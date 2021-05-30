Cincinnati Zoo giving free tickets to participants at vaccine clinic Sunday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – You can get a free ticket to the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday along with your COVID-19 vaccination.

The Cincinnati Zoo announced on Twitter that they are offering free vaccinations Sunday at the Cincinnati Zoo education center.

The zoo said that if you get the vaccine there, you will get a ticket to the zoo for a later date. Additionally, you will be eligible to win a painting created by one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors.

To register through the tri-health website, visit www.trihealth.com/coronavirus/vaccine-scheduling

