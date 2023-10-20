CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A Cincinnati Zoo employee was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake on Thursday.

According to our partners at WLWT, the employee reportedly sustained a partial bite from an eastern diamondback rattlesnake in the behind-the-scenes area of the zoo. No guests were at risk during the incident.

WLWT reported that no anti-venom was needed for the woman and she was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in stable condition.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest rattlesnake in the world and largest venomous snake in North America, according to the zoo’s website.