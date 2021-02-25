Cincinnati Reds welcome fans back for 2021 season with updated health, safety protocols

Cincinnati Reds’ Shogo Akiyama hits an RBI-single in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds will welcome fans back for the 2021 season at 30% capacity, following Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

The Reds have developed a health and safety plan that follows CDC guidelines, as well as the input from state and local government and local health partners.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark to kick off the season on Opening Day,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and CEO. “We thank Governor DeWine and the officials at the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County for their guidance and cooperation throughout the planning process.”

The 145th Reds Opening Day is Thursday, April 1, at 4:10 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds staff said fans should expect the following health and safety measures when visiting Great American Ball Park:

Masks are mandatory for all fans and should properly cover the nose and mouth, unless eating or drinking in the seats

Socially distanced pod-style seating

All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry

Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands

New bag policy prohibiting backpacks

For the full list of safety protocols and ballpark policies, click here.