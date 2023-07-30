CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Cincinnati ranked high for its bars and nightlife scenery.

A new ranking by BetMGM put the Queen City in at number five for the nightlife, while Las Vegas came in at number one. Activities like bar-hopping, dining and the sensibility of the Midwestern and urban combination of energy is mentioned for the ranking at a high spot Cincinnati received.

“Visitors and locals can enjoy pub crawls, dine at trendy eateries, and experience the city’s rich cultural heritage,” the study said.

Cincinnati was awarded the top ranking by BetMGM for its bars.

According to the study, the city has 69 bars per 100,000 people, which is reportedly the highest of any city. The average price of a beer is estimated by the survey to be around $4 in Cincinnati.