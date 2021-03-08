Cincinnati Music Festival postponed until July 2022

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers of the Cincinnati Music Festival announced Monday that the 2021 Festival will be postponed until July 21-23, 2022.

Organizers said the event was postponed due to the current state of the pandemic as it relates to mass gatherings and events.

A virtual event will be offered in July 2021 with historic footage of festival performances. Details of the event will be released later in the spring.

“The postponement of the 2020 and now 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern,” said Joe Santangelo, festival promoter. “We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who are working to adjust their schedules to join us in 2022.”

For more information, visit CincyMusicFestival.com.