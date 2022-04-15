WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after killing a man with his car.

According to a release by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney, 38-year-old Jeremy Penwell was driving to work on September 14, 2021, in Hamilton Township while under the influence of controlled substances. He then struck and killed a 37-year-old, Alexsandre Begheluri, who was outside of his vehicle fixing a chain that was dragging from his trailer.

Penwell did not stop after the collision and continued driving to work. Investigation showed he was passed out in his vehicle at a gas station before he was awakened and drove off, just prior to the crash. The release said that after the crash, several of Penwell’s co-workers also found him to be under the influence once he arrived at work.

Penwell was convicted of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (same victim), one count of failure to stop after an accident, and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence by a jury at the Warren County Court of Common Pleas. He was sentenced to an indefinite term of seven to ten years in prison.