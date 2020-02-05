Cincinnati man recognized by Trump during State of the Union

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – A Cincinnati Army veteran was recognized by President Trump during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

After he served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Tony Rankins suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and became addicted to drugs. As a result, he lost his job and his family, and wound up serving several prison sentences.

“After struggling with drug addiction, Tony lost his job, his house and his family. He was homeless, but then Tony found a construction company that invested in Opportunity Zones. He is now a top tradesman, drug free, reunited with his family, and he is here tonight,” the President said. “Tony, keep up the great work.”

A company called R Investments helped train Tony in carpentry, painting, brick work, and other construction trades.

Now, he works in an Opportunity Zone in Cincinnati, has overcome his drug addiction, and reunited with his family.

Rankins received thunderous applause from the crowd, and was seated next to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.