Cincinnati International Wine Festival to celebrate 30th anniversary throughout 2021

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati International Wine Festival announced new dates and tasting experiences lined up for its 30th anniversary celebration in 2021.

The non-profits in-person 30th anniversary was scheduled in 2020 but like many events, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, in-person celebrations will likely take place in September and October 2021 rather than March.

Organizers said that the wine festival plans to let guests enjoy wine from around the world safely at home and is working out the details. Registration for this virtual event will be released in the near future.

The Wine Festival’s 2021 dates are: