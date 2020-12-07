Cincinnati CBP seizes 200 counterfeit autographed jerseys worth over $40,000

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) –- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized 200 counterfeit jerseys over the past week.

CBP said the jerseys were printed with signatures of Jason Witten, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dwayne Haskins, and Rod Carew. Had the clothing been real, their cumulative value would have been $42,625.

All of the clothing originated in the Philippines and were destined to a warehouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Counterfeiters only care about making a profit,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “They don’t care about the effect their fake product has on you, your family, or your job. Our officers are well-trained to find seizures like these, to continue our mission of protecting the American public and the American economy”

In fiscal year 2020, CBP seized 26,503 shipments of counterfeit goods worth nearly $1.3 billion had the goods been genuine.

CBP encourages shoppers to be aware of counterfeit and pirated goods when shopping this holiday season, particularly when purchasing online.

For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.