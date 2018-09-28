Cincinnati car blast survivor: 'I'm here for a reason'
(WLWT) A car explosion caught by a security camera shows parts of the vehicle being blown skyward, metal twisting and windows being blown out, but somehow, the driver survived.
"I'm here for a reason. I don't know what it is. Somewhere, someone needs me in their life. I'm here for a reason," Loretta Gray said.
Investigators believe a propane tank in Gray's vehicle caused the blast Monday.
Gray was at the Evanston Recreation Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for a cooking class.
She said she put the propane tank in the vehicle and was planning to return it to the store after the class.
The tank was in the car about three hours.
"What I remember is backing out of the parking space, driving perhaps 20 feet and boom," Gray said.
Gray said she felt the heat from the explosion. "Debris was flying everywhere, from the steering wheel, from the roof," Gray said. "It was powerful. It was really powerful."
