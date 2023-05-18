DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A well-known Cincinnati automotive businessman has been identified as the man shot during a road rage shooting in Cincinnati.

According to our partners at WLWT, 70-year-old Michael Sweeney was named the person injured during Saturday’s shooting just past 8 p.m. on I-75 near Mitchell Ave. and mile marker 6.2. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office told WLWT Sweeney died on Monday from his injuries.

Sweeney had worked in the automobile industry for over 40 years.

Police said Sweeney suffered a gunshot wound during the crash. He was shot in the head and neck during a ‘possible road rage incident.’ Law enforcement says the suspects fled the scene in a suspected silver four-door Chevy or Nissan Sedan. The suspected vehicle is said to have a temporary license plate and tinted windows.

If you know any information regarding the shooting, you are urged to call the Homicide Unit of the Cincinnati Police Department at 1-513-352-3542.