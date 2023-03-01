DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A majority of the Cincinnati area has gotten to know the primary regional area code as 513 when dialing someone. Soon, everyone will have to start changing how they dial someone when they pick up their phone and make a call.

The new area code, 283, is being introduced for those getting a new phone number, since the 513 is running out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved a plan to begin using an additional area code.

TDS Telecom, a telecommunications company, issued a release saying those wanting a new phone line would be given a new number with a 283 area code.

If you do have a 513 area code, there will be changes you will have to start making. TDS listed a few steps you can take to make for the upcoming change.

In the overlay region, the area that will have two area codes in a general area, you will still be able to give out and dial 10-digit phone numbers for local calls with the same area code. Since there is going to be an additional number, you are encouraged to review and update your phone contact list to make sure it has the specified area code in front of the seven digit number.

You may also want to take a look at your personal checks, websites, personal stationary, pet identification tags and other items that may list your telephone number. Contacting companies with important relation to yourself, like alarm and security systems, ankle monitoring, medical alert devices and more to confirm they have the correct 10-digit number on file is recommended.

There are things that will not be impacted by the addition.

If you currently have a 513 or any other area code, your number will not be changed, including the area code. The price of making a call will stay the same and what is considered a “local call” will stay the same for the area.

In the case of an emergency, if you need to dial 988 for mental health or 911 for emergency services, as well as any other number in the case of needing assistance will still be the same for everyone.

For those with any questions, you are asked to contact TDS at 1-888-CALL-TDS or PUCO at their website.

The change is said to take effect on Friday, April 28.