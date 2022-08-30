CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104.

A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe man, was driving southeast on Pleasant Valley Road when he drove off the left side of the road, hit two parked cars, the porch of a house, and then a fence.

Cody Jordan, 27, was sitting on the porch at the time of the crash.

Jordan was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

OSHP did not say what charges the driver is facing or when he may be charged.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Union Township Fire/EMS, Scioto Township Fire/EMS, and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.