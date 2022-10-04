SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday.

Kenny, an 11-year-old who family members said was injured during the homecoming parade at Big Walnut High School Friday, Sept. 30. (Photo courtesy family member)

Police said the boy was walking next to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by a 78-year-old Newark man, pulling a trailer and float. Police said the boy, identified by family only as Kenny, fell and was struck by the trailer’s tires.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol did not offer any updates on the child’s condition Saturday.

Big Walnut Local Schools Superintendent Ryan McLane send the following statement Saturday afternoon:

First, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family. Last night at approximately 6 PM, one of our intermediate school students was seriously injured by a float in the homecoming parade. That student was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by paramedics. At this time, I do not have an official update on his condition. I want to thank our staff, students, and community members who were on the scene and assisted when the event happened, as well as the Delaware County EMS, BST&G Fire Department, the Sunbury Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In order to assist our students and staff, we had counselors available after the incident last night, earlier this afternoon, and will have additional counselors available at the school on Monday to provide support. Ryan McLane, superintendent of Big Walnut Local Schools

OSHP said alcohol is not suspected to have played a factor in the accident and that the incident is still being investigated.